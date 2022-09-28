elephant kills two in jagatpur

Cuttack: 2 killed in elephant attack, administration warns people

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Cuttack: Two people have been killed in an elephant attack in Jagatpur area of Cuttack. A woman and a man have been killed in the attack. The elephant is still roaming around in Nazarpur area.

Another elephant was stuck in the Jobra barrage of Mahanadi. It had been stuck in the barrage since last night.

When the barrage gate was opened this morning, the dead body of the elephant was washed away. There was a crowd around the barrage since morning when the news about the stuck tusker spread. People wanted to see the elephant.

On the other hand, the administration has been using announcements to warn people about the dangerous situation. It has instructed people to not leave their houses as the elephants are still wandering around the area.

