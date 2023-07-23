Jagannath Temple’s Paschima Dwara to re-open for residents of Puri from tomorrow

Puri: Puri district administration has decided to reopen the Paschima Dwara of the Jagannath Temple for the residents of Puri City only.

Informing about the development, Puri district sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu said that the Paschima Dwara will reopen for the local residents from tomorrow.

The people of Puri City however need to produce their ID cards before entering the 12th century shrine from Monday, he added.

The district administration’s decision to re-open the Paschima Dwara for residents of pilgrim city from tomorrow was taken a day after noted international sand artist and member of Temple Management Committee Sudarshan Pattnaik wrote a letter to the Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb demanding opening of Ratna Bhandar (Treasure-trove) and all doors of the Puri Jagannath temple.

Earlier, devotees, servitors and even some politicians had demanded to reopen the doors of the temple.

Notably, all doors of the temple were closed during the COVID pandemic. Later, the devotees were allowed to enter into the temple only through one gate (near Singhadwara) while other three entrances continued to shut due to which devotees have to wait for long hours.