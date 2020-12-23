Puri: The Jagannath temple at Puri has issued an SOP for the devotees visiting the temple.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the darshan of deities.

The temple has reopened after a long gap of nine months on Wednesday.

General guidelines on account of Covid-19 for all devotees:

1. It is mandatory for all pilgrims to wear masks at all times, inside and outside the Temple.

2. Devotees should sanitize their hands before entering into the Temple.

3. Devotees should maintain physical distance at all times as per Covid guidelines.

4. Devotees are requested not to touch Statues or idols inside the Temple.

5. It is prohibited to take flowers / Bhoga / Deepa inside the Temple. There will be big containers placed at the entrance, where such items can be dropped if being carried by the devotees.

6. There will be no lighting of ‘Deepa’ inside the Temple by the devotees.

7. There will be no partaking of Mahaprasad inside Ananda Bazar & Temple premises.

8. Chewing of Tobacco/ Paan &spitting inside Temple premises is strictly prohibited.

9. Parking of vehicles will be done only at Jagannatha Ballay Math premises or any other designated place

10. Advice to senior citizen/Children/persons having co-morbidities: Persons above 65years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised not to visit the Temple in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

Guidelines For Family Members Of Sevaks:

1.Family members of Sevaks will be allowed darshan from Mangal Alati till Rati Pahuda through any of the gates.

2. While entering into the temple, they are required to produce their Health Insurance Card/any other card issued by SJTA along with photo ID Card like, Aadhaar, Voter ID Card etc.

3. Entry of Non-Sevak devotees accompanying the Sevayat family members, if any, will not be allowed.

Guidelines For Residents Of Puri Municipality:

1.Queue system will open from 7 AM at Market Chhak.

2. Residents are required to bring with them the token provided, along with the Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID Card of all the members of the family visiting the Jagannath temple.

3. Residents will make entry through the barricade from Market Chhak till Jagannath Temple office; leave their belongings at the designated place outside the Temple; produce their ID proof for verification and follow the COVID19 guidelines of hand sanitization & thermal scanning before entering into the Temple.

4. All devotees will enter through Singhadwar. After the darshan, the exit will be through Uttaradwar

Guidelines for all devotees who will be visiting the Temple from January 3:

1. Queue system will open from 8:00am at Market Chhak.

2. All devotees will be required to bring Covid-19 negative certificate (RTPCR/Antigen) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the temple.

3. All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID Card, namely, Aadhaar/Voter ID etc.

4. Devotees will make entry through the barricade from Market Chhaka till Jagannatha Temple office; leave their belongings at the designated place outside the Temple; produce their ID proof for verification and follow the Covid-19 guidelines of hand sanitization & thermal scanning before entering the Temple.

5. All devotees will enter through Singhadwar. After the Darshan, the exit will be through Uttaradwar.