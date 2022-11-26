Jagannath Express to run before Rath Yatra next year, announces Railway Minister

The train will will promote the rich heritage of Odisha and showcase the beautiful and ancient Jagannath Culture to the entire world.

State
By Abhilasha 0
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The Indian railways is going to launch Jagannath Express in Odisha ahead of Rath Yatra next year, announces Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Related News

Indian Railways shares breathtaking pictures of Chenab…

Indian Railways extends two trains to Bhubaneswar and Puri,…

Two goods train collide in Odisha’s Rourkela-Ranchi…

Railways To Fine Rs 500 For Not Wearing Face Masks In Rail…

The train will will promote the rich heritage of Odisha and showcase the beautiful and ancient Jagannath Culture to the entire world. The design has already been made and PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the service, informs Vaishnaw.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that “Vande Bharat Express” will also be launched in Odisha soon. The country will be manufacturing around four trains a month by the end of January or February.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.