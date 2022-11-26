Jagannath Express to run before Rath Yatra next year, announces Railway Minister

Bhubaneswar: The Indian railways is going to launch Jagannath Express in Odisha ahead of Rath Yatra next year, announces Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The train will will promote the rich heritage of Odisha and showcase the beautiful and ancient Jagannath Culture to the entire world. The design has already been made and PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the service, informs Vaishnaw.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that “Vande Bharat Express” will also be launched in Odisha soon. The country will be manufacturing around four trains a month by the end of January or February.