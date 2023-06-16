I’ve faced casting couch several times, will expose people with evidences at right time: Actress Rani Priyadarshini

Bhubaneswar: After Ollywood heroines Prakruti Mishra and Jasmine Rath, now actress Rani Priyadarshini has alleged facing casting couch several times. Though, the actress did not name anyone but claimed to have have evidences which she would furnish at the right time.

“In my 15 years of career, I can say that there is casting couch in Ollywood. I have faced casting couch several times, which is why I have come forward to speak about it in the media,” Rani Priyadarshini said while speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV.

“The directors, producers, production managers and event managers consume liquor and ganja at night and tell the actress that they don’t want to work with them as the girls are not able to satisfy or cooperate with them. Indirectly they ask the girls for compromise,” she alleged adding that though some actresses do not agree to their demands, some newcomers fulfill their demands to get work while the talented and experienced actresses remain at the back and do not get work.

When asked about her personal experience of facing casting couch, Rani Priyadarshini said, “Several production managers and event managers have asked me to compromise and spend night with directors and producers. I have lot of evidences and will expose people one by one at the right time.”

It is to be noted here that Prakruti Mishra and Jasmine Rath have leveled casting couch allegations against producer Sanjay Nayak alias Tutu Nayak. Even Prakruti Mishra has filed a complaint against Nayak at the Dada Bhai Naroji Nagar Police Station in Andheri West area of Mumbai.