ITBP recruitment 2020 to begin from this date; Check details

Job seekers willing to make career in the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) all set to get an opportunity to peruse their dreams. The ITBP has issued a short recruitment notification to fill up several posts.

According to the notification, the ITBP has will begin the recruitment will be done for the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) under Sports Quota.

Here are the details:

Name and Number of posts: Constable (General Duty) – 51 Posts

Wrestling (Female), Boxing (Male and Female), Archery (Male and Female), Kabaddi (Male), Sports Shooting (Male and Female), Volleyball (Male) and Ice Hockey (Male)

Important Dates: 1) Starting Date of Online Application Submission: July 13, 2020

2) Last Date of Online Application Submission: August 26, 2020

Salary: Level 3 in the pay matrix Rs 21,700 – 69,100 (as per 7th CPC) and other allowances as admissible in the Force

How to Apply?

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from July 13.

Application Fee: General/OBC (Male Candidates) Rs 100 and no fee for SC/ST/Women Candidates.

Here is the notification: