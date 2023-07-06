IT raids on Twin City Infracon office in Cuttack

As many as 15 members of the Income Tax Department are carrying out a search operation since yesterday, informed sources.

Cuttack: Officials of the Income Tax Department continue to conduct raid on different places of Odisha over alleged tax evasion since yesterday. Now, they are conducting raid on Twin City Infracon office at Trishulia of Cuttack.

The IT raid is being carried on Twin City Infracon office for alleged tax evasion, added the sources. The officials are reportedly going through the company’s crucial financial documents.

It is to be noted here that the IT Department conducted raids in 20 places in connection with the real estate company DN Group yesterday. The officials also seized cash to the tune of as much as Rs. 30 Crore from the house of Chandrashekhar Panda, the Director of DN Group of Companies.

The IT team has also found certain important documents relating to the company’s accounts. But shockingly, they also unearthed fake notes worth crores of rupees during the second day of the raid today.

