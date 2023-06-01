IT raid on senior Congress leader in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: The Income Tax department has conducted raids on Dhamra region’s senior Congress leader and industrialist Digambara Das’s properties.

According to reports, the raids were conducted by the Income Tax department on Thursday. The Income Tax Department has conducted raid on Congress leader in Odisha and searched four places simultaneously including his residence, Dhamra Ice Factory, office, and residence in Bhadrak since morning.

According to the information, the Income Tax department is conducting a raid on congress leader in Odisha including Digambara Das’ family house and office in Dhamara and checking the papers.

While this raid is underway on the allegation of income tax evasion, four teams are involved in the raid operation. However, earlier in the same way, the Income Tax department raided the house of a Congress leader in Dhamra area.

Earlier today, the Income Tax (IT) department had conducted raids on a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA)’s house on Thursday.

The IT raid has been conducted on the house of an ex-MLA of Champua in Keonjhar district of Odisha. He has been identified as Jitu Patnaik. His houses and offices have been raided by the IT department.

The Income Tax raids on the houses and offices are underway at the time of filing this report.

The Income Tax Department is raiding the residences near the Joda Sai Temple and the mining office at Baniyakala Street.

It has been reported that the Income Tax Department is investigating the allegations of tax evasion.

Also Read: Raids Underway At Famous Seafood Company In Odisha