ISRO’s Space Technology Incubation Centre Inaugurated At NIT-Rourkela

Rourkela: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday inaugurated its Space Technology Incubation Centre (S-TIC) at NIT-Rourkela.

ISRO director Kailasavadivoo Sivan inaugurated the Space Technology Incubation Centre virtually. The first S-TIC of ISRO in the eastern region of the country has been set up on the 14th floor of the premier institute.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between ISRO and NIT-Rourkela for two years.

The S-TIC is expected to attract and nurture young academia with innovative ideas/research aptitude for research, motivate and support them to initiate startups and businesses in the field of space technology and applications while developing Academia-Industry ecosystem for Space Technology.