ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C56, Odisha CM Naveen congratulates

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its success in launching the PSLV-C56 carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from Sriharikota based Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote: “Congratulate @isro on successfully launching the PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to cater to the needs of satellite imagery requirements of various agencies.”

Congratulate @isro on successfully launching the PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to cater to the needs of satellite imagery requirements of various agencies. #ISRO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 30, 2023

The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Core Alone variant did the honours this time. The other six satellites are – 23 kg VELOX-AM, ARCADE (24 kg), SCOOB-II-4kg from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; the 3 kg NuLIoN belonging to NuSpace Pte Ltd, Singapore, the 3.5 kg Galassia-2 from National University of Singapore and the 13 kg ORB-12 STRIDER from Aliena Pte. Ltd., Singapore.