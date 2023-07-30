ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C56, Odisha CM Naveen congratulates

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated ISRO for its success in launching the PSLV-C56 carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites.

ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C56

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its success in launching the PSLV-C56 carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from Sriharikota based Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik wrote: “Congratulate @isro on successfully launching the PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to cater to the needs of satellite imagery requirements of various agencies.”

The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Core Alone variant did the honours this time. The other six satellites are – 23 kg VELOX-AM, ARCADE (24 kg), SCOOB-II-4kg from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore; the 3 kg NuLIoN belonging to NuSpace Pte Ltd, Singapore, the 3.5 kg Galassia-2 from National University of Singapore and the 13 kg ORB-12 STRIDER from Aliena Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

