Is Your Name In Aadhaar Card And PAN Card Different? Know How To Correct It Without Any Problem

The Aadhaar card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a very important document. From the admission of the child to the school, it is demanded to take advantage of all government schemes. Like Aadhaar, PAN card is also an important document. This is needed for money transactions and to file income tax returns.

It has often been seen that Aadhaar and PAN cards have different names for a user or different spellings. In such a situation, the user does not understand what to do and what not to do. If the name is different in your Aadhaar and PAN, you can get it corrected.

You can do this by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center. Here you have to fill the Aadhaar modification form. The correct information has to be entered in this form. Along with this, supporting documents will also have to be attached in this form. Only 25 to 30 rupees will have to be paid for updating the details. However, this amount can vary by center and location. After this your name will be corrected.

On the National Securities Depository Limited portal, you can improve your name on the PAN card. On the homepage of the website, the option of Correction in Existing Pan will have to be selected on the Application Type. After this, again, we have to select the category type and attach the supporting document to correct the name. After this, you have to click on the ‘Submit’ option. Some fee will also be charged for this work. Updated PAN card is sent to the applicant within 45 days of application.

(Source: jansatta.com)