Is PAN Card fake or original? Find out like this sitting at home

For any financial transaction, it is most important to have a PAN card. Through the ten digits of PAN card, you can easily do many things like opening a bank account, buying or selling property, buying or selling a car, filing an ITR, buying jewelry worth more than 2 lakh rupees, but nowadays fake PAN card cases are coming up. In such a situation, before you do any transaction, know that your PAN card is also fake. Let us tell you how you can identify the correct PAN card.

IT department issues PAN

A 10-digit identification number is issued by the Income Tax Department. This is called Permanent Account Number. PAN card is an important document of our identity. It has a big role especially in financial matters.

This is how you can identify your PAN:

First of all, you have to go to the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

Here you have to click on the link of ‘Verify your pan details’ directly upwards.

After this, users will have to fill the PAN card details.

In this, you will be given information about PAN number, full name of PAN card holder, date of birth, etc.

After filling the correct information, the message will come on the portal whether the filled information matches your PAN card or not.

In this way you can easily find out the truth of PAN card.

Fake cases are increasing After the lockdown across the country, people are making the victims of fraud by using fake PAN cards. In this case, it is most important to know the truth of your PAN card. It is also necessary to check the PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department in the country.

Get your PAN done like this

If you have not yet made a PAN, then the government has started the facility to make it in minutes. For this, you have to go to the income tax website. This service is for those who have not yet made PAN. For E PAN, you have to provide your Aadhaar card number, from which OTP will be generated and E PAN will be issued to you in a few minutes. According to Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, it is helping people to get PAN card very much.