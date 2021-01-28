Iron-laden train derailed in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: At least four bogies of An iron-laden goods train carrying iron ore derailed near Kendujargarh Station when it was on it’s way to Paradip port from Jurudi on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the train was changing the railway track.

Four bogies of the train went off the rails when the train was approaching the Kendujargarh Station.

However, no casualty was reported in relation to this derailment.

Following the incident, Railway officials rushed to the spot and took the necessary steps to address the issue. A probe is underway in this connection.