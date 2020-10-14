Baliguda: An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) soldier was arrested on Wednesday by police for allegedly Stabbing three people in Baliguda area of Kandhamal District Odisha.

As per reports, a IRB soldier broke into a house and stabbed three people with a knife and injured them critically. The injured persons were shifted to the MKCG hospital as their condition worsened.

The family members have alleged that the soldiers entered the house in order to loot them, but overpowered by them and in order to escape he stabbed them.

After the villagers were alerted about the incident, they nabbed the soldier and handed him over to the police.