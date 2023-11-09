Irate over teacher’s transfer, students with parents lock school in Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: Protesting a teacher’s transfer, a group of students with their parents reportedly locked the gate of Tentulidihi Govt. Primary School in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

A teacher of the school named Madani reportedly did not go to the school today. However, after they knew that the teacher was sent on a deputation, the students along with their parents locked the school and staged a demonstration. They demanded that the teacher should be brought back to the school.

The students could not appear for their examination due to the agitation, said sources adding that four hours after their protest, the Block Education Officer (BEO) intervened in the matter after learning about it and assured the agitators saying that the teacher has been sent on a deputation and will join the school after 15 days.

The students and their parents called off their protest after the BEO gave them assurance of the teacher’s return, following which normalcy returned to the school.