Irate over argument, truck driver mows down mother-daughter in Odisha

Jajpur: In a new twist to the road accident in which a woman and her daughter were killed yesterday in Odisha’s Jajpur district, the Police today revealed that the truck driver purposefully mowed down the duo following an argument.

According to the district Superintendent of Police (SP), the deceased mother-daughter duo who have been identified as Shritika Chakraborty (47) and Sonali Chakraborty (24) had an argument with the truck driver over dangerous driving near Barada chowk on the National Highway (NH) No. 53 under Jenapur Police limits of the district.

Later, the truck driver intentionally mowed down their two-wheeler killing them on the spot. The deceased were returning home after attending the eleventh-day death ritual in Kendrapara, added the SP.

The district police arrested the truck driver after taking suo-moto cognizance into the case.

Further investigation is underway.