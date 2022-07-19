Irate mob attacks police officials in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist: Watch

Nabarangpur: An irate mob on Tuesday attacked Police personnel in this district of Odisha when the cops were trying to take an accused into custody following death of a woman in Jhariguda village under Jharigan block of this district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Badrika Panka.

As per reports, the hanging body of a married woman was recovered from a locked room of a house in Jhariguda village today.

The woman had reportedly got married to Sushil Nag of the village after falling in love with him. However, dispute continued between the two families over caste system. Of course, despite the dispute, the woman was living along with her husband.

Reportedly, yesterday night the woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope. However, her family members claimed it to be a case of murder.

A complaint has been filed at Dabugan Police Station in this regard.

Today, Police personnel visited the village to seize the body so that they can send it for autopsy. However, the family members of the deceased woman opposed.

Later, Police arrested the accused, the husband of the deceased woman from a house, where he was hiding. The cops were taking him to the police station when the irate mob opposed them and chased the accused to thrash him.

At this juncture, as the IIC and other police personnel were trying to protect the accused, the mob attacked the cops. By the time the report was written, the body had not been seized by Police.