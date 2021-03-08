Jeypore: Tension gripped near Jeypore Vigilance office on the National Highway-26 on Monday following death of a youth after being hit by a speeding Hyva truck. Another youth sustained critical injuries in the accident. The accident took place in Jeypore of Koraput district in Odisha.

As per reports, following the accident, irate locals set the vehicle on fire and thrashed the truck driver black and blue, leaving him critically injured. Local police and the fire brigade personnel reached on time and rescued the driver. He was then admitted to Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Later, the firefighter team doused the flames. Furthermore, the irate locals also clashed with the police and the firefighters, sources said.

Later, Jeypore town police IIC Baleswar Gidhi and SDPO Arup Abhishek Behera reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The body of the deceased youth was seized and sent for autopsy.