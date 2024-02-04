Irate locals ransack Mo Bus as it hits man in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed in Sikharchandi Vihar area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening after irate locals ransacked a Mo Bus after it hit a man.

The bus, which was on its way to Nandankan from the Master Canteen, reportedly hit the man while he was crossing the road. Driver of the bus, which was bearing registration number – OD 33A HO 1062 – and was going on route No-12- tried to flee the spot by driving the bus at a high-speed. However, some locals chased and stopped the bus and vandalise the bus.

Several vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the route between KIIT Square and Infocity.

Meanwhile, the injured person was rushed to the Capital Hospital for treatment in a critical condition while a team of cops from the Infocity Police rushed to the spot and tired to pacify the angry people and not to affect vehicular moment in the area.

Driver of the bus has been detained for interrogation, informed sources.