IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: Dayal Gangwar posted Additional DGP, Awinash Kumar as Bhubaneswar-Cuttack ACP

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor IPS reshuffle and appointed officer Dayal Gangwar posted as Additional DGP and Awinash Kumar as Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

A notification issued by the State government said, “Dayal Gangwar, IPS, (RR-1998) at present ADGP, Railways & Costal Security is transferred and posted as ADGP, Modernisation.” “Rajesh Kumar, IPS, (RR-1998)at present ADGP, Modernisation will relinquish the charge and proceed immediately to assume the charge of ADGP, Railways & Costal Security with Additional charge of Director, SFSL (State Forensic Science Laboratory), Bhubaneswar,” it added,

The notification further said, “Awinash Kumar, IPS (RR-2007) at present D.I.G of Police, SAP, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional C.P, Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.”

Likewise, Brijesh Kumar Ray, IPS (RR-2009) at present Additional C.P, Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack is transferred and posted as D.I.G of Police, Intelligence in-charge, Security Wing.

Also Read: B Radhika Allowed To Retire Voluntarily From Indian Police Service