IPS Officer Yeshwant Jethwa assumes office as Director of Vigilance Department in Odisha

Cuttack: IPS Officer Yeshwant Jethwa on Friday assumed office as the Director of the Vigilance department of Odisha.

He joined today in the afternoon as the director of the vigilance department. On joining, he offered floral tributes to the late director of the Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi.

In his interaction, he urged the officers to exploit the advancements in the field of technology & forensic science to strengthen detection, investigation and prosecution. He urged greater application of DNA fingerprinting, voice analysis and other advancements to assess deception, mapping digital footprints, etc. to enhance investigation outcomes.

1994-batch IPS officer Yeshwant Jethwa, was working as the Additional DGP of law and order and crime branch (in-charge).

After the death of senior IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi on June 18, the vigilance director’s post was vacant and was ready to get filled up. Senior IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi was an ADG ranked officer and later lost his battle against Covid-19.

