IPS officer Arun Bothra gets scammed at restaurant!

Advertisement

Online or offline, numerous scams seem to be occurring nowadays. Whether it is through asking for OTPs, liking Youtube videos, or clicking any link, several kinds of techniques are being used. Many get duped almost every day. Now, it has come to light that even an IPS officer was scammed recently.

Arun Bothara, an IPS officer, has revealed how he was conned out of paying for two dosas at a restaurant where he had only ordered one dosa.

IPS Arun Bothra, Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Transport Commissioner, Odisha, shared a tweet where he explained how he was scammed.

According to Bothra, he recently went to a restaurant and ordered a dosa. When he received the bill, he saw that he was billed for two dosas. While inquiring about the bill, he got to know that the person sitting next to him claimed to the staff that he was accompanying him and asked for their food to be billed together.

While sharing the tweet he wrote, “I went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa,” wrote Bothra. “On asking the waiter said one person sitting on other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time bill came.”

Went to a restaurant alone to have a dosa. Was puzzled to see the bill that mentioned two dosa. On asking the waiter said one person sitting on other side took a masala dosa saying that he was accompanying me. He had left by the time bill came. 🙄🙄🙄 — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) May 8, 2023

The unusual story left the users in splits. The post received over 384,599 views on the microblogging platform. Several users replied to the post with both shock and amusement.

One user wrote, “This trick is old as dosa.” Some found this incident funny and wrote, “That’s a good idea, sir. Will try next time.”

The third user wrote, “Dear Mr Bothra, Next time kis restaurant mein ja rahe ho… bata dena please. Bahut din hue dosa nahi khaya.”