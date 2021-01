IPS BK Sharma posted as Director, Printing Stationery & Publications, DIG Himanshu Lal posted as IG of Prisons

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Friday posted Ex-DGP, IPS officer Bijay Kumar Sharma as the Director of Printing Stationery & Publications, Cuttack.

Sharma was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Department.

Also, 2003-batch IPS officer, DIG Himanshu Lal was promoted to the Grade of IG of Police and posted as IG Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha.