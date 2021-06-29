IPS Arun Bothra assumes charge as transport commissioner in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra assumes charge as transport commissioner here in Odisha on Tuesday.

The State Government appointed the 1996-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer as the new transport commissioner. He was the chairman cum managing director of Odisha state road transport corporation (OSRTC) and the chief executive officer of the capital region urban transport (CRUT).

He replaced Sanjeeb Panda as the new tranpsort commissioner.

The State transport authority also bids farewell to Sanjeeb Panda who had successfully carried out his work as the Transport Commissioner of the state.