IPL Online Betting Racket Busted In Odisha’s Sambalpur, 5 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, the police have conducted raids at various places in Sambalpur and busted IPL online racket, arrested five persons on Saturday.

The arrested persons identified as Somnath Ghosh, Binod Soren, Bikas Rout, Rakesh Nikhatia and Bablu Pradhan, residents of Sambalpur.

The police seized Rs 15, 150 cash and five mobiles from their possession.

Acting on tip-off the police conducted raids at various places in Sambalpur and the accused used various websites and apps to receive online bets on the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Berhampur police arrested two persons and seized cash worth over Rs 33 lakh during a raid on an illegal IPL betting syndicate.

You might also like
State

Rajdhani special trains between Bhubaneswar to New Delhi to run via three routes from…

State

Cuttack city records 64 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 14,839

State

Two arrested for drugging and looting passenger in Bhubaneswar

State

Police Outpost official beats up woman in Odisha’s Kendrapara district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.