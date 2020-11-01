Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, the police have conducted raids at various places in Sambalpur and busted IPL online racket, arrested five persons on Saturday.

The arrested persons identified as Somnath Ghosh, Binod Soren, Bikas Rout, Rakesh Nikhatia and Bablu Pradhan, residents of Sambalpur.

The police seized Rs 15, 150 cash and five mobiles from their possession.

Acting on tip-off the police conducted raids at various places in Sambalpur and the accused used various websites and apps to receive online bets on the tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Berhampur police arrested two persons and seized cash worth over Rs 33 lakh during a raid on an illegal IPL betting syndicate.