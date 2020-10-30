Berhampur: An IPL betting racket has been busted by Berhampur police today. Two people have been arrested in this connection.

The bookies have been identified as R Lalie Acharya (50) and K Prasant Kumar Subudhi (43). Cash worth Rs.33,61,200 lakh and bookie list seized from his house.

The police has also seized 3 ATM Cards from their possession.

A manhunt has been launched in this regard, the police have however established the fact that the accused have links with other bookies in metro cities.