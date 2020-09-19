IPL 2020 beginning today: Here’s all you need to know about the league and how and where to watch the live action

UAE: The Dream 11 IPL 2020 is all set to begin from today. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to face Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will lock horn in the opening clash today.

The T20 extravaganza will kick off at The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm today (6 pm UAE time).

However, this is the first time that the 13th edition of IPL will be held without the presence of crow due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was scheduled to begin on March 29 this year. However, it was postponed to today due to coronavirus pandemic.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL action will shift in Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

Must know about IPL 2020:

IPL Opener: September 19

IPL Final: November 10

Total number of Matches: 60

Match Start Timings: Afternoon games – 3.30 pm (IST & 2 pm UAE time); Evening games – 7.30 pm (IST and 6 pm UAE time)

Live Broadcast on TV in India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi

Online Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Venues and stadiums: 1) In Dubai: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium

2) In Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

3) In Sharjah: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium

As many as 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah in the league stage. The venues for the play-offs and the final will be announced later. The league stage will be played over 46 days.

Click Here to see the complete Schedule of IPL 2020 UAE.