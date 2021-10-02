IOCL Recruitment 2021: Postgraduates can apply to get salary up to Rs 1,40,000; Check details

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 71 new Assistant Quality Control Officers.

The energetic and dedicated candidates can apply till October 22, 2021 and those who will be posted as Assistant Quality Control Officers will get salary up to Rs 1,40,000.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates of IOCL Recruitment 2021

Date of opening of online application: October 1

Last date for online payment through SBI e-collect: October 21

Last date of submission of online application: October 22

Tentative date of written test: November 7

Tentative date for publication of list of candidates shortlisted for GD/GT & personal interview on www.iocl.com: November 22

Tentative date of GD/ GT and personal interview: December first week onwards

IOCL Recruitment 2021 vacancies as per categories

Total Number of Posts: 77

UR: 28

SC: 10

ST: 7

OBC(NCL): 19

PwBD: 6

EWS: 7

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 Years as on 30-09-2021 for General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category candidates. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates who come under other categories.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

The candidate should have been awarded Master’s Degree in Chemistry/equivalent disciplines from recognized Indian Universities/Institutes.

Equivalent disciplines in M.Sc. in Chemistry shall include Inorganic/Organic/ Analytical/Physical/Applied Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry. Any other branch of Chemistry e.g. Biochemistry, Pharmacy, Toxicology, Geochemistry, Pharmacology, Food Technology etc. will not be considered towards eligibility.

Candidates belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories should have secured minimum 60% marks in qualifying degree examination. Marks in Qualifying degree is relaxed to 55% for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates.

Qualifying degree obtained through full-time regular course only shall be considered eligible.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates apply on the official website on or before October 22, 2021. After submission of the online application, the hard copy of the required documents will also have to be sent by post to The Advertiser, Post Box number 3096, Head Post Office, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003 before November 6, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 Application fees

The General, OBC and EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 300 while others can apply free of cost.

IOCL Assistant Quality Control Officers Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Written Test (objective type consisting of two parts – General Aptitude and Discipline Knowledge), Group Discussion/Group Task and Personal Interview.

IOCL Assistant Quality Control Officers Recruitment 2021 Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 1,40,000/- (Grade A0).

Click here to read the IOCL Assistant Quality Control Officers Recruitment 2021 notification.