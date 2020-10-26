IOCL Recruitment 2020 For Several Posts Underway; Apply Online Soon

Recruitment process for several vacant posts at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is underway. The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon to get a job.

The selected candidates will be appointed as Junior Engineer Assistant (JEA), Junior Technical Assistant and Junior Quality Control Analysts.

The last date of application for these posts is November 7 (till 5 pm). The last date for submission of hard copy of the application is November 28.

As many as 57 posts will be filled up. Out of these vacancies, 49 posts are scheduled for Junior Engineer Assistant. Whereas, there are 4 posts for Junior Engineering Assistant Instrumentation / Technical Assistant and 3 posts for Junior Engineering Assistant Make-Fitter Cum Rigger.

The written examination for this recruitment will be held on November 29. After which the result will be released on December 18.

