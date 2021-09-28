IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Online application for 500+ vacancies begins, check details

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of more than 500 vacant posts. The online application process which has started from September 21 will continue till October 12, 2021.
The selected candidates will be appointed as the Junior Engineering Assistants in Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).
IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Important Dates:
- Beginning of online application process: September 21, 2021
- Last date for online application process: October 12, 2021
- Last date for PWBD candidates to submit prescribed preformat for scribe through email: October 18, 2021
- Last date for submitting the print copy of the application along with a document by ordinary post: October 23
- Last date for submitting the print copy of the application along with documents at the written test venue by hand: October 24, 2021
- Written Test Tentative Date: October 24
- Likely Date of publication of written test result: November 11
IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 name and number of posts
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 296 Posts
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 65 Posts
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 64 Posts
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 35 Posts
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 27 Posts
- Junior Quality Control Analyst –IV: 29 Posts
- Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety): 14 Posts
- Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 4 Posts
- Junior Nursing Assistant-IV: 1 Post
IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 age limit
- The applicants should not be less than 18-year-old and more than 26-year-old. However, there will be relaxation for the reserved category candidates.
IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 selection criteria
- The selection of the candidates would be done based on their performances at Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).
How to apply for IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021
- The interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
Click here to visit the official website
Click here to read the IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification