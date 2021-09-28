IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Online application for 500+ vacancies begins, check details

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of more than 500 vacant posts. The online application process which has started from September 21 will continue till October 12, 2021.

The selected candidates will be appointed as the Junior Engineering Assistants in Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application process: September 21, 2021

Last date for online application process: October 12, 2021

Last date for PWBD candidates to submit prescribed preformat for scribe through email: October 18, 2021

Last date for submitting the print copy of the application along with a document by ordinary post: October 23

Last date for submitting the print copy of the application along with documents at the written test venue by hand: October 24, 2021

Written Test Tentative Date: October 24

Likely Date of publication of written test result: November 11

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 name and number of posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 296 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 65 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 64 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 35 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 27 Posts

Junior Quality Control Analyst –IV: 29 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety): 14 Posts

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 4 Posts

Junior Nursing Assistant-IV: 1 Post

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 age limit

The applicants should not be less than 18-year-old and more than 26-year-old. However, there will be relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 selection criteria

The selection of the candidates would be done based on their performances at Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

How to apply for IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Click here to visit the official website

Click here to read the IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification

Click here to apply online