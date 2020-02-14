Investment Proposals worth Rs. 1.6 Cr Approved In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday approved 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore and slated to create employment opportunities for 1,450 people.

The proposals in the food processing, chemicals, plastics, tourism, steel downstream and infrastructure sectors were approved in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy here, an official statement said.

It approved the proposal of Tata Global Beverages Ltd to set up the tea blending and packaging facility with a total investment of Rs 83.53 crore, and a proposal of Runaya Metsource LLP for coal tar pitch (CTP) distillation unit with additional investment of Rs 211 crored.

Astral Polytechnik Ltd will set up HDPE and Thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit (Unit-2) with additional investment of Rs 60.06 crore, the statement said.

In the tourism sector, a project by Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd for expansion of its 5 star hotel with an investment of Rs 150 crore has been approved, and so has been Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd’s proposal for expansion of its 5 star hotel with an investment of Rs 51 crore.

The proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt. Ltd for setting up 30 MTPA underground Slurry Pipe Line, with a total investment of Rs 948.90 crore, was also cleared.

The SLSWCA has also gave its nod to the proposal of CDET Explosives Industries Pvt. Ltd For setting up a manufacturing facility for cartridge explosives, bulk emulsion explosives, detonating fuse and caste boosters with an investment of Rs 55 crore.

Another proposal of Apeejay Logistics Park to expand the existing Logistics Park at Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 50 crore also got the green signal.