Intra state robbers’ gang busted, 5 looters, 4 receivers arrested in Odisha

Bhadrak: A team of cops from Bhadrak Rural Police Station in Odisha busted an intra-state robbers’ gang and arrested as many as five members of the looter gang and seized a huge amount of valuable items from their possessions yesterday.

According to reports, police started an investigation after a resident of Deulapal village under Bhadrak Rural Police station filed a robbery case on July 22.

During investigation, police busted the intra state robbers’ gang and arrested nine people including five robbers and four receivers.

Cops also recovered 312 grams of gold, 4 kgs of silver ornaments, bike, mobile phones, toy guns and other materials used for looting.

The accused, during investigation, revealed that they used to loot gold and silver ornaments from different Jewellery shops in different districts including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhubaneswar and Balasore. Later, they used to sell the theft jewelry to different people at cheap prices.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons have been forwarded to the court, said sources adding that further probe by the Bhadrak Rural Police is underway to trace other members of the gang and people who have purchased such theft materials from the robbers.

