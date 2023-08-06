Intoxicated man stabs wife to death in Nabarangpur

A man hacked his wife to death in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Badadaibhata village of the district.

Intoxicated husband stabs wife to death
Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, a man hacked his wife to death in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Badadaibhata village of the district.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Khil, while the deceased has been identified as Sasmita Khil.

According to sources, Ravi came home drunk. Under the influence of alcohol, he started beating his wife. Reportedly, he stabbed Sasmita multiple times from the sharp end of an umbrella. Due to the multiple injuries because of the stabbing, Sasmita died on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. The cops also arrested Rabi and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

