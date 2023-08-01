Interstate Ganja mafia gang arrested; Cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh seized

Gajapati: Odisha police have arrested four people including the main accused of an interstate ganja mafia gang in Mohana of Gajapati district on Tuesday. The police have also seized cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh from the possession of mafias. The arrested accused are said to be residents of Kerala.

According to sources, on Monday, while patrolling near Chandragiri Boys School, the Police came found some vandals and bags being transferred from one car to another container. When the ganja mafias saw the police, they panicked. Assuming something illegal going on, the police chased them and caught them.

The police arrested the main accused Anup Shekhar and three others, the mastermind of the interstate cannabis racket. While speaking to the media, the Mohana police informed that the contraband was being transported to Chennai from Odisha. At the same time, the police seized 207 kg of cannabis and cash worth Rs 1 lakh 5 thousand from their possession.

The cops have also seized six mobiles, two wireless phones, a car, a container, and a bike were seized.

Further investigation is underway.