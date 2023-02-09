Interstate drug peddler held from Assam by STF and Odisha Police

Assam: A team of STF, Odisha Police with the assistance of Assam Police caught one interstate drug peddler a resident of Manipur at Guwahati namely Salim Ahmmed S/o. Asaddar Alli of Mantripukri, Imphal, Porompat PS. Imphal East, State: Manipur.

In this case, contraband brown sugar 01 kg 335 grams, Hyundai Santro Xing car and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of accused persons. Earlier two accused persons were arrested and forwarded to the court. The above apprehended accused person was the main drug peddler in the above noted case.

The accused was absconding since the occurrence and was concealing his presence at Guwahati. The accused was brought on transit remand after producing in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati, Assam and will be produce in the court of District & Sessions Judge-cum-Spl. Judge, Cuttack. Investigation is underway.