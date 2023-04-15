Internet suspended in Sambalpur for another 48 hours

It is to be noted here that internet services were suspended for 48 hours after a communal violence erupted in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti rally on Wednesday. 

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Internet suspended in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Odisha government today suspended the internet in Sambalpur for another 48 hours. The decision to suspend the internet for another two days was taken following the recommendation of the Sambalpur District Magistrate and Collector.

The prohibition of the use and access of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other Social media Services of all mobile service providers has been extended for further 48 hours up to 10 AM on April 17.

This apart, the mobile internet/data services of all mobile service providers, internet/data services of all internet service providers (ISPs), broadband dial up system and any other such means or modes of transmission also has been suspended in Sambalpur district under the provisions of Section 5 (2) of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read while rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension Of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2027.

It is to be noted here that internet services were suspended for 48 hours after a communal violence erupted in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti rally on Wednesday.

Subadh Nayak 8770 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.