Internet suspended in Sambalpur for another 48 hours

Sambalpur: Odisha government today suspended the internet in Sambalpur for another 48 hours. The decision to suspend the internet for another two days was taken following the recommendation of the Sambalpur District Magistrate and Collector.

The prohibition of the use and access of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other Social media Services of all mobile service providers has been extended for further 48 hours up to 10 AM on April 17.

This apart, the mobile internet/data services of all mobile service providers, internet/data services of all internet service providers (ISPs), broadband dial up system and any other such means or modes of transmission also has been suspended in Sambalpur district under the provisions of Section 5 (2) of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 read while rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension Of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2027.

It is to be noted here that internet services were suspended for 48 hours after a communal violence erupted in Sambalpur during Hanuman Jayanti rally on Wednesday.