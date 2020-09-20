Internet sensation Namita Meleka gets big break, thanks to Varsha Priyadarshini

Cuttack: The latest internet sensation Namita Meleka, who has impressed one and all with her her melodious voice, recorded a devotional song of Lord Jagannath as her first song at New Recording Studio under the supervision of renowned Music Director Prem Anand here in Odisha on Sunday.

Popular Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini volunteered to help the 15-year-old tribal girl from Koraput district to make her dream true.

FINALLY little sister NAMITA'S dream has come true…. MUCH THANKS TO OUR DEARMOST MEDIA BROTHERS & SISTERS TO EXPLORE HER TALENT & BRING IT TO EVERYBODY'S KNOWLEDGE 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

ODISHA has the best of talents…. I got to know about Namita from PPL News page , I convey my pic.twitter.com/XSg1z69Kaj — VARSHA PRIYADARSHINI (@VarshaPriyadar3) September 20, 2020

Earlier, KIIT and KISS Founder and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta hailed Namita’s talent and offered her to continue her education at KISS in Bhubaneswar and pursue her passion.

I was stunned to hear how gifted #Koraput girl Namita is in music. With the right guidance, she can become a superstar and an inspiration to many.@KISSfoundation will be the perfect stepping stone for Namita to get good quality education and pursue her passion. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TSCYe15Uz7 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) September 18, 2020

It’s my pleasure to welcome her and her siblings to our KISS family to pursue their education free of cost. We promise to take good care of them.https://t.co/4qjylyFVj6

2/2 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) September 18, 2020

Namita had become an internet sensation after a video of her singing Hindi song ‘Chunar’ from Bollywood movie ‘ABCD 2’ went viral on social media.