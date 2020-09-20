Namita Meleka

Internet sensation Namita Meleka gets big break, thanks to Varsha Priyadarshini

By Hemant Pande

Cuttack:  The latest internet sensation Namita Meleka,  who has impressed one and all with her her melodious voice, recorded a devotional song of Lord Jagannath as her first song at New Recording Studio under the supervision of renowned Music Director Prem Anand here in Odisha on Sunday.

Popular Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini volunteered to help the 15-year-old tribal girl from Koraput district to  make her dream  true.

 

Earlier, KIIT and KISS Founder and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta hailed Namita’s talent and offered her to continue her education at KISS in Bhubaneswar and pursue her passion.

Namita had become an internet sensation after a video of her singing Hindi song ‘Chunar’ from Bollywood movie ‘ABCD 2’ went viral on social media.

