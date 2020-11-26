Bahrain Flight
Image Credit : The Statesman

International passenger flights to remain suspended till December 31: DGCA

By WCE 3

New Delhi: All the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India will remain suspended till the end of December 2020, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

According to the circular released by the DGCA, the scheduled international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till December 31 in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases. However, it clarified that the approved cargo operations and services will continue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DGCA had decided to suspend scheduled international passenger flights till November 30.

International passenger flights to remain suspended till December

You might also like
State

Bus Catches Fire In Badambadi Bus Stand Of Cuttack

State

IOCL Recruitment 2020: Online Application For 436 Posts Begins; Apply Soon

State

Fake Currency Notes Racket Busted In Odisha’s Koraput, 1 Arrested

Nation

Girl Dies As Mother Denies To Take Her To Marriage Party

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.