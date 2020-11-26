New Delhi: All the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India will remain suspended till the end of December 2020, informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

According to the circular released by the DGCA, the scheduled international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till December 31 in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases. However, it clarified that the approved cargo operations and services will continue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DGCA had decided to suspend scheduled international passenger flights till November 30.