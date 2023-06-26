Interiors of Sri mandir photo viral again, complaint lodged

Puri: The interiors of Sri Mandir photo viral again, this time a video has been shared on an Instagram account of most of the interiors.

According to reports, a man from another State shot the videos and uploaded these on his Instagram account. The man has been identified as Rohit Jaiswal from Varanasi.

It is worth mentioning that since Lord Jagannath and his siblings are on a sojourn to their aunt’s house the security has been reduced.

Questions were raised over lapses in security measures again as mobile phones and cameras are strictly prohibited inside the 12th century shrine.

How Jaiswal managed to enter the temple premises with his camera, is being probed, a complaint has been lodged in this regard.

Recently, Puri Police had arrested a Youtuber identified as Animesh Chakraborty from the Barrackpore area in Kolkata on charges of flying a drone over the no-flying zone in the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The video contained the Unified Animesh and Unified Movie watermarks. This video was taken from the top of the main temple, the temple is so closely visible that the upper part of the temple and the inner part of the temple are fully visible.

The important thing is that there is no flying zone above and around the shrine. No helicopters or drones can fly over it.