Interim Budget 2024: Odisha received Rs 10,536 Cr for Railways

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Odisha has been allocated Rs 10,536 crore for various rail projects in the Interim Union Budget 2024.

Vaishnaw said that the Rs 10,536 crore allocation made to Odisha is Rs 524 crore more than last year. In 2023-24, it received a grant of 10 thousand 12 crores and 9 thousand 734 crores in 2022-23.

The Minister said that about 52 thousand crores will be invested for the new project. Odisha has 100% electrification. The subsidy received for Odisha is 50 percent of the East Coast Railway’s freight revenue.

In the financial year 2022-23, East Coast Railway earned a revenue of 23 thousand 872 crore 69 lakh rupees from freight alone, he said adding that the East Coast Railway Zone is the most profitable zone in the country’s railways. East Coast Railway has made a profit of 7.6 per cent in cargo transportation in the last financial year as compared to the previous year.