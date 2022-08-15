rain in bhubaneswar
Intensity of rainfall decreases in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The intensity of rainfall has decreased in capital city Bhubaneswar after a continuous spell of torrential rains for the past few days.

The active depression is moving in the west-north-west direction towards the interior areas of Odisha, adjoining North Chhattisgarh and South Jharkhand at a speed of 34 km per hour. It is centered about 30 kilometers away from Jharsuguda in the north-north-west direction.

Though the amount of rainfall has declined in Bhubaneswar, the speed of wind has increased and is blowing at a speed of 25 to 30 km per hour. The sun has finally come out of the clouds after 9 days.

Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur district has received the highest rainfall of 118.5 mm which is 1618 percent more than the normal rainfall of of 6.9 mm.

