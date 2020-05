Intense spell of rainfall to occur in 7 districts of Odisha

Intense spell of rainfall to occur in 7 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological centre here on Wednesday issued intense rain warning for seven districts of Odisha undert the impact of Cyclone Amphan.

“Intense spell of rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places of districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Bhadrak between 5.30 am to 7.30 am today,” said Bhubaneswar Met Centre.