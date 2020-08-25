Intense Rainfall Predicted In 21 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre here on Tuesday predicted that intense rainfall with one or two spells of intense rain very likely to occur in 21 districts of Odisha today till 10.30 AM today.

Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack (Including Cuttack City), Khurda (Including Bhubaneswar), Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur likely to witness thundershower/light to moderate rainfall with one or two spells of intense rain, informed the weatherman.