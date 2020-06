Intense rainfall likely to occur in five districts of Odisha: Met

Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre here on Thursday predicted thunderstorm/moderate to intense rainfall in five districts of Odisha.

“Thundershower/ moderate to intense rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri and Ganjam till 11 am today,” said the weather department in its latest bulletin.