Rains

Intense rain to lash eight Odisha districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Intense rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely to lash as many as tens districts of Odisha today, informed the Meteorological Centre.

The Meteorological department in its latest bulletin said, “Thunderstorm with lightning with hail storm /intense rain /gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till 6 PM.”

You might also like
State

Man Bites Off Ear Of Doctor In MKGC Medical College & Hospital At Odisha’s…

State

Sarpanch With Collector’s Power Attacked In Odisha

State

4 Arrested, Tiger Skin Recovered From Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Amid COVID19 Lockdown

State

With 118 Covid-19 Positive Cases & 1 death, Ganjam District Turns Red Hotspot In…

Comments
Loading...