Intense rain to lash eight Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Intense rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely to lash as many as tens districts of Odisha today, informed the Meteorological Centre.

The Meteorological department in its latest bulletin said, “Thunderstorm with lightning with hail storm /intense rain /gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till 6 PM.”