Intense dust storm before heavy rain witnessed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Intense dust storm before heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and squally wind was witnessed in Bhubaneswar City of Odisha on Thursday afternoon.

People of the State Capital City were reeling under scorching heatwave condition for the past several days. Even today, as per the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature in Bhubaneswar rose to 41.6 degree Celsius.

However, intense dust storm, especially in Patia and Prasanti Vihar area, was witnessed this afternoon. Soon, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and squally wind also occurred and wreaked havoc in parts of Bhubaneswar City.

Vehicular movements were disrupted in different areas of the city following water logging due to the heavy downpour. Besides, several trees also broke and fell on the roads. Later, several teams of the fire fighters rushed to the spots and cleared the road by chopping off the trees.

Not only in Bhubaneswar, the nor’wester rain also created havoc in different parts of Cuttack City, which also sizzled at 41.6 degree Celsius temperature.