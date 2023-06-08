Intense dust storm before heavy rain witnessed in Bhubaneswar

Intense dust storm before heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and squally wind was witnessed in Bhubaneswar City of Odisha this afternoon.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Dust storm in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Intense dust storm before heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and squally wind was witnessed in Bhubaneswar City of Odisha on Thursday afternoon.

People of the State Capital City were reeling under scorching heatwave condition for the past several days. Even today, as per the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature in Bhubaneswar rose to 41.6 degree Celsius.

Must Read

5T Secretary VK Pandian promises slew of developmental…

BJP supporter held in TN for spreading fake news about…

However, intense dust storm, especially in Patia and Prasanti Vihar area, was witnessed this afternoon. Soon, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and squally wind also occurred and wreaked havoc in parts of Bhubaneswar City.

Vehicular movements were disrupted in different areas of the city following water logging due to the heavy downpour. Besides, several trees also broke and fell on the roads. Later, several teams of the fire fighters rushed to the spots and cleared the road by chopping off the trees.

Not only in Bhubaneswar, the nor’wester rain also created havoc in different parts of Cuttack City, which also sizzled at 41.6 degree Celsius temperature.

You might also like
State

Following trains are cancelled and diverted, check details

State

Vehicles without HSRP in Odisha to be fined from June 23

State

One more arrested in OTP Sharing Scam to Pakistani Intelligence

State

51 Hours, 2300 Staff: How Vaishnaw-led team worked to save lives after Balasore train…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans