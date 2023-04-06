Intense convection over Odisha, rainfall with thunderstorm in next 3-4 hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Intense convection over Odisha and adjoining areas, rainfall with thunderstorm in next 3-4 hours has been predicted by the India Meteorological Department today.

Latest Satellite and radar composite shows moderate to intense convection over Odisha adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh; south Marathwada adjoining Telangana, North Interior Karnataka south Kerala and adjoining south Tamil Nadu, IMD said in a tweet today.

It is likely to experience rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning/gusty winds over these regions during next 3-4 hours, IMD also tweeted.

Earlier today, the MeT centre in Bhubaneswar had issued ‘yellow warning’ and predicted that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over most all the districts of Odisha: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.