Instant Learner’s Licence In Odisha From Jan 1

Bhubaneswar: The state transport department has decided to streamline the process of providing learner’s licence under the 5T initiative of the Odisha government.

As per the latest notification of the State Transport Authority (STA), applicants seeking learner’s licence will get the licence instantly after passing the computerised test.

“Earlier applicants passing the computerised test used to obtain learner’s licence after approval of concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO). But with the new system applicants can download learner’s licence at their convenience soon after passing the test without waiting for any further approval. The auto approval of learner’s licence will be effective from January 1,” said a transport official.