Instant Learner’s Licence In Odisha From Jan 1
Pic of RTO Office, BBSR I

Instant Learner’s Licence In Odisha From Jan 1

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The state transport department has decided to streamline the process of providing learner’s licence under the 5T initiative of the Odisha government.

Related News
State

Odisha CM Announces Package Of Rs 25 Crore For Rajendra…

State

Central Secretariat Service Officials Visit Smart City…

State

Sona Mohapatra Does It Yet Again, With Pics This Time

State

Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 8 Luxurious…

As per the latest notification of the State Transport Authority (STA), applicants seeking learner’s licence will get the licence instantly after passing the computerised test.

“Earlier applicants passing the computerised test used to obtain learner’s licence after approval of concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO). But with the new system applicants can download learner’s licence at their convenience soon after passing the test without waiting for any further approval. The auto approval of learner’s licence will be effective from January 1,” said a transport official.   

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Announces Package Of Rs 25 Crore For Rajendra College

State

Central Secretariat Service Officials Visit Smart City Office, BOC

State

Sona Mohapatra Does It Yet Again, With Pics This Time

State

Vehicle Lifting Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar, 8 Luxurious Vehicles Worth Rs 1.5 Crore…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.