Instant Karma! Driver of stolen car dies in crash in Nayagarh

Brajabandhu had stolen the car from Trinath Chhak and was heading towards his destination, when he met with an accident, and died on the spot

By Abhilasha 0

Nayagarh: Car theft proved costly for the thief as he lost his life in the stolen car crash near Manibandh village at Khandpada-Bhapur road in Nayagarh district.

The deceased identified as Brajabandhu Nayak, a native of Kharadapalli village under Bolgad police limits of Khordha district.

Brajabandhu had stolen the white car from Trinath Chhak and was heading towards his destination, where he met with an accident, and died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, Fategarh police reached the spot and recovered the body from the car and seized it. The cops sent the body to Bhapur Community Health Centre (CHC) for post-mortem.

Sources say, Brajabandhu had stolen an indigo car of one Sarat Kumar Sarangi, a resident of Trinath Chhak of Khandapada. Sarat had parked his car infront of his house. At around 1 am in the night, his son Gyana saw that their car was missing and informed his family members along with neighbours, but could not trace the car.

Knowing about the incident, Sarat along with family members reached the accident site and recognised their car. After police investigation, it was found that the thief  had no other accomplice with him.

You might also like
State

Youth goes missing in Puri sea, search operation underway

State

Question Paper Leak: OSSC issues show cause to 55 candidates to bar them for life

State

WATCH: Fight in Bhubaneswar due to alleged love triangle

State

EOW arrests Ex-branch manager of Central Bank in loan fraud case to a tune of Rs 1.09…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans