Instant Karma! Driver of stolen car dies in crash in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Car theft proved costly for the thief as he lost his life in the stolen car crash near Manibandh village at Khandpada-Bhapur road in Nayagarh district.

The deceased identified as Brajabandhu Nayak, a native of Kharadapalli village under Bolgad police limits of Khordha district.

Brajabandhu had stolen the white car from Trinath Chhak and was heading towards his destination, where he met with an accident, and died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, Fategarh police reached the spot and recovered the body from the car and seized it. The cops sent the body to Bhapur Community Health Centre (CHC) for post-mortem.

Sources say, Brajabandhu had stolen an indigo car of one Sarat Kumar Sarangi, a resident of Trinath Chhak of Khandapada. Sarat had parked his car infront of his house. At around 1 am in the night, his son Gyana saw that their car was missing and informed his family members along with neighbours, but could not trace the car.

Knowing about the incident, Sarat along with family members reached the accident site and recognised their car. After police investigation, it was found that the thief had no other accomplice with him.