Inspiring tale of a woman who chooses a visually impaired life partner

Bhanjanagar: In an inspiring incident a woman has chosen a visually impaired man as her life partner. The incident took place in the Domuhani village under Bhanjanagar Block of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The marriage was solemnized recently amid presence of family members, friends and relatives of the bride and groom following Hindu Vedic rituals. The woman has knowingly chosen the young man for the marriage which is a rare affair. Everybody praised the girl for her noble work.

The groom identified as Mitu Gouda from Domuhani village is visually impaired since birth. Both, his father and mother are already dead. He is living under the care of his elder brother and sister in law. He is running a small business in front of his house. He also sings well.

Recently Mitu came to know about Laxmi Gouda from Raigochha and proposed her for marriage. Laxmi hails from a poor family, but she is self-sufficient. She works as a labourer. She accepted the proposal.

Laxmi wanted to become the torch bearer for her husband. And for this noble gesture she has been poured with admiration. The villagers of Domuhani helped a lot in the said marriage.